BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived on a visit to the United States,Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

It is reported that Hakan Fidan will take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council, which will be held in New York on January 23. The meeting will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is expected that during the visit, the Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings.