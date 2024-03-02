Türkiye and Turkmenistan to cooperate on energy issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the energy sector between Ankara and Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The Memorandum was signed in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“The document is intended to contribute to the cooperation of our countries and forms the basis for joint work in the field of natural gas. The signatures under the document symbolize our desire to supply Turkmen gas first to Türkiye and then to world markets,” Bayraktar said.