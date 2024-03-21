Turkish army detains terrorists fleeing northern Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Turkish army has detained two terrorists who fled northern Iraq, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said on its social media account, Trend reports.

“As a result of decisive actions by the Turkish military, two PKK terrorists who fled from their hideouts in northern Iraq were detained at our Habur border crossing point,” the ministry explained.

To note, earlier, Turkish Armed Forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in the area of the anti-terrorist operation Pence-Kilit in northern Iraq.

