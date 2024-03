BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. The results of municipal elections in Türkiye will be announced on April 1, the head of the country's Central Election Commission Ahmet Yener, Trend reports.

"The counting of votes continues. We plan to announce the election results on Monday," he said.

On March 31, local government elections were held in Türkiye. Voting lasted from 8:00 to 17:00 local time.