BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The local government (municipal) election has ended in Türkiye, Trend reports.

As to date, 99.6 percent of ballot boxes across the country have been opened.

In Istanbul, this figure is 54.5 percent.

According to preliminary results, the leader in Istanbul is Akram Imamoglu.

He received 49.69 percent of the votes, while the ruling party candidate, Murat Kurum received 42.05 percent of the votes.

