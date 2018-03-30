Iranian granted U.S. visa to aid brother with cancer despite travel ban

30 March 2018 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. State Department granted a visa to a man in Iran hoping to donate bone marrow to his U.S. citizen brother with blood cancer, obtaining a rare waiver to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, the family’s lawyer said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Mahsa Khanbabai, a lawyer based in Massachusetts, said she received a call on Thursday from the consulate in Yerevan, Armenia where Kamiar Hashemi had applied for a visa in February after he learned he was a rare 100 percent match for a transplant that could potentially save his brother’s life.

The status of the visa application was “refused” on the Department’s website but Khanbabai said she was told on the call that a waiver had been granted.

The State Department through a spokeswoman said it was unable to comment on a specific visa case.

Trump’s travel ban, which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect on Dec. 8 after months of legal wrangling, puts permanent bars on most travelers to the United States from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela. Although the ban allows for case-by-case waivers to be granted, attorneys and applicants say the process is opaque with few clear guidelines on how to apply and why waivers are, or are not, granted.

Since the ban took effect, the State Department told Reuters more than 375 waivers have been approved, but declined to say for which countries and out of how many applications.

“It’s unfortunate that so much effort had to go into getting just one, clearly urgent, visa approved,” said Khanbabai. “There are thousands of people are stuck, also with urgent cases, with no idea what is happening.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian bank eyes completion of litigation with Baku Executive Power
Economy news 21:12
Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up
US 19:36
U.S. regulator approves SpaceX plan for broadband satellite services
US 17:45
More Iranian citizens visit Turkey in February
Economy news 17:09
State Department: U.S. visa applicants to be asked for social media history
US 15:35
Iran plans to double renewable power capacity
Business 15:20
Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US
Europe 15:18
Azerbaijan - bridge for Iran to enter world financial markets
Economy news 15:04
Azerbaijan, Iran expand co-op in oil and gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:48
Saudi Crown Prince meets former US President Bill Clinton
Arab World 14:27
Azerbaijan-Iran relations reach qualitatively new level
Economy news 14:04
Iran president, foreign minister due in Turkey
Politics 08:42
Kazakh FM welcomes cooperation with Iran
Politics 29 March 23:20
North-South project implementation to contribute to economic development of all participating countries
Economy news 29 March 20:42
MP talks on Azerbaijan-Iran strengthening ties
Politics 29 March 20:41
Ilham Aliyev: North-South corridor being realized through serious efforts of Azerbaijan, Iran
Politics 29 March 18:02
U.S. jobless claims drop to more than 45-year low
US 29 March 17:33
U.S. delivers more patrol boats to Vietnam amid deepening security ties
US 29 March 17:25