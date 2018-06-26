California declares state of emergency for wildfire

26 June 2018 05:57 (UTC+04:00)

California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday declared a state of emergency for an aggressive wildfire in Lake County, 190 km northwest of Sacramento, capital of the state, Xinhua reported.

The fire dubbed "Pawnee Fire" broke out Saturday and scorched 8,200 acres (33.2 square kilometers) with zero containment, according to information updated by Cal Fire Monday morning. It has destroyed 22 buildings and threatened an additional 600.

About 3,000 residents were evacuated so far while at least 230 firefighters were continuing firefighting efforts Monday, using seven bulldozers and two helicopters.

"The fire has caused power outages, forced the closure of roadways and continues to threaten critical infrastructure," Brown's emergency declaration read.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox was quoted by the local KCAR news channel as saying that "Pawnee Fire" is just one of four large fires burning in Northern California.

"Stoll Fire", "Lane Fire" and "Creek Fire", which were burning in neighboring Tehama County and Shasta country, have burned down more than 4,500 acres (18.2 square km).

"It's a good reminder that fire season is upon us," Cox said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump says 'surprised' by Harley-Davidson's plan to move manufacturing to Europe
US 06:31
Australia to buy six U.S. Triton drones for $5.1 billion
US 05:00
Two U.S. military bases in Texas to house immigrants: Mattis
US 02:00
Trump says a lot of progress has been made in Middle East
US 00:34
Saxo Bank: Yen rises, risk appetite weakens on latest Trump move
Economy news 25 June 20:50
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
Russia 25 June 17:42
U.S. to send FBI experts to investigate Ethiopia blast
US 25 June 15:05
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 25 June 13:24
U.S. to give North Korea post-summit timeline with 'asks' soon
US 25 June 12:28
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 25 June 07:11
US plans limits on Chinese investment in US technology firms
US 25 June 05:38
DHS: US authorities return over 500 migrant children to parents
US 24 June 08:20
US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat
US 24 June 04:25
U.S. Navy to set up detention camp for 25,000 immigrants
Russia 24 June 03:41
China's ZTE expected to take last step to lift ban - U.S. official
China 23 June 09:28
US-Russia relations don't affect BMW business (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 20:37
Turkey doubts US to be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD/YPG
Turkey 22 June 17:47
Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort
US 22 June 17:41