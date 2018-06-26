California declares state of emergency for wildfire

California Governor Jerry Brown on Monday declared a state of emergency for an aggressive wildfire in Lake County, 190 km northwest of Sacramento, capital of the state, Xinhua reported.

The fire dubbed "Pawnee Fire" broke out Saturday and scorched 8,200 acres (33.2 square kilometers) with zero containment, according to information updated by Cal Fire Monday morning. It has destroyed 22 buildings and threatened an additional 600.

About 3,000 residents were evacuated so far while at least 230 firefighters were continuing firefighting efforts Monday, using seven bulldozers and two helicopters.

"The fire has caused power outages, forced the closure of roadways and continues to threaten critical infrastructure," Brown's emergency declaration read.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox was quoted by the local KCAR news channel as saying that "Pawnee Fire" is just one of four large fires burning in Northern California.

"Stoll Fire", "Lane Fire" and "Creek Fire", which were burning in neighboring Tehama County and Shasta country, have burned down more than 4,500 acres (18.2 square km).

"It's a good reminder that fire season is upon us," Cox said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news