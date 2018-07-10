Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe

US President Donald Trump considers Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a competitor, as Trump himself told reporters at the White House before setting off on a trip to Europe, during which he is expected to participate in a Russian-US summit, TASS reports.

When asked if Putin was a friend or foe, the US president said that he "really can't say right now."

"As far as I'm concerned, a competitor," he noted, adding that it would be good to get along with Russia and China.

While speaking about his upcoming trip, Trump said: "I have NATO, I have the UK which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?"

During his week-long European trip, the US president is expected to make a visit to Great Britain, participate in a NATO summit in Brussels and hold a meeting with the Russian leader in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on July 16.

