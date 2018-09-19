US to consider establishing permanent military base in Poland:Trump

19 September 2018 00:37 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House that the two would discuss establishing a permanent US military base in Poland, Sputnik reported.

"We're looking at it very seriously, I know Poland likes the idea very much, and it's something that we are considering, yes," Trump told reporters.

The statement of the US President comes just a few days after Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaschak announced that his country can pay up to $2 billion for the deployment of a permanent US military base in the country.

