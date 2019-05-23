Fed's Kaplan says U.S. rates are on the right setting

23 May 2019 00:15 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. economy should grow at a solid 2.25-2.50% rate this year, with inflation moving up to the Federal Reserve’s target, putting rates in the right place, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told the FOX Business Network that it was too soon to say what effects U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would do to the country’s currency or inflation rate.

Kaplan told the television network that he wants to be patient on rates and avoid policies that might create excesses or imbalances in the U.S. economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexican president says won't fight with Trump over migration
World 22 May 21:29
Foreign currency rate falls in Iran despite tenstions with US
Finance 22 May 15:33
Muqtada Al-Sadr’s warning and the “battle” for Iraq
Commentary 22 May 15:09
Turkey reduces duties on US products
Turkey 22 May 10:41
U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance tech firm Hikvision
World 22 May 09:46
EIA: Venezuela's crude oil output to continue decreasing in 2019-2020
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:02
Latest
World's current food system is increasingly broken: UN chief
World 02:11
10 die daily in battered camp in southeastern Syria
Arab World 01:36
Zimbabwean power utility warns of longer outages as supplies remain curtailed
Other News 00:56
Ramaphosa elected as S. African president
Other News 22 May 23:35
Kazakh Ministry: Kazakh, Azerbaijani companies are key participants in Trans-Caspian corridor (Exclusive)
Economy 22 May 23:10
Amazon shareholders reject facial recognition ban as concern grows in U.S. Congress
US 22 May 22:40
Italian man set free after almost three years captivity in Syria
Arab World 22 May 22:09
Inside World Football: Azerbaijan is disappointed with decision of Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan
Society 22 May 21:31
Mexican president says won't fight with Trump over migration
World 22 May 21:29