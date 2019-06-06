U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress

6 June 2019 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican and U.S. officials are set to resume talks in Washington on Thursday aimed at heading off punitive tariffs on Mexican goods as President Donald Trump called for Mexico to take more action to curb migration at the southern U.S. border, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The two sides met on Wednesday for discussions led by Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to strike a deal that would satisfy the U.S. president, who has called for the imposition of tariffs from Monday.

Staff-level meetings are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) with Mexican officials at the White House, a White House official said on background.

“They have to step up and they have to step up to the plate, and perhaps they will. We’re going to see if we can solve the problem,” Trump told reporters as he departed Ireland on Thursday to attend events marking the 75 anniversary of D-Day in France.

“We’re having a great talk with Mexico. We’ll see what happens, but something pretty dramatic could happen. We’ve told Mexico the tariffs go on, and I mean it too,” Trump said.

Pence told reporters the U.S. State Department would lead talks on Thursday, but gave no further details.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Congressman: Azerbaijan key global security partner for US
Politics 12:45
US apprehended 130,000 migrants at southwest border with Mexico in May
US 08:24
US, Mexico trade officials fail to strike deal on tariffs, immigration
US 04:11
Mexico hopes to prevent Trump-proposed tariffs in eleventh-hour talks
Other News 5 June 18:26
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 5 June 10:29
Don't try our patience, North Korea tells U.S. a year after accord
Other News 5 June 09:56
Latest
Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling revealed
Society 17:42
Turkmenistan introduces region's investment opportunities to EU
Economy 16:55
Iran exports non-oil goods for $63M via its Astara county
Economy 16:31
Central Bank of Iran explains inflation control in country
Economy 14:36
Bank deposits keep increasing in Azerbaijani regions
Economy 14:33
Unique project to be launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Economy 14:31
Azerbaijan hosts Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling
Society 14:24
Iranian cryptocurrency to be commissioned soon
Economy 14:10
Iran expected to import 1.6 million tons of rice until March 2020
Economy 14:02