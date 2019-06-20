Trump says he will meet Putin at G20 summit next week

20 June 2019 06:23 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next week’s G20 summit in Japan, Trend reported citing Reuters.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he would hold meetings with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump confirmed earlier this week he would be meeting with Xi.

“I want to get along with Russia, and I think we will. I want to get along with China, and I think we will. I’m meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20,” Trump said on Fox News.

