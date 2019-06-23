Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack

23 June 2019 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump told NBC News on Sunday that he did not send a message to Tehran warning Iran of a U.S. attack, which he later called off, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Iranian sources told Reuters that Trump had warned Tehran via Oman that a U.S. attack was imminent, but had said he was against war and wanted talks.

“I did not send that message,” Trump said on NBC’s Meet the Press program, adding, “I’m not looking for war.”

Asked what he thinks Iran wants, he said, “I think they want to negotiate. And I think they want to make a deal. And my deal is nuclear. Look, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon ... I don’t think they like the position they’re in. Their economy is, is absolutely broken.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 21:24
30,000 tons of grapes harvested in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan province
Business 16:05
Trump looking forward to meeting with Putin in Osaka, Bolton says
US 15:55
Inflation rate increases in Iran
Business 15:17
Iran's fruit exports to decrease
Business 14:51
1.2 million tons of date harvest expected in Iran in current year
Business 12:25
Latest
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 21:24
GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2018 boosted by non-oil sector
Finance 21:00
Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children
Other News 19:51
Polls closed in high-stakes Istanbul do-over election
Turkey 19:27
37 rescued migrants arrive in Malta
Other News 19:00
Chinese police seize 139 kg meth from tour bus
China 18:16
Indonesia police arrest three suspects over deadly factory fire
Other News 17:40
840 houses close to collapse in Syria's Homs city
Arab World 16:38
30,000 tons of grapes harvested in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan province
Business 16:05