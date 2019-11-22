Two US airmen killed in aircraft mishap during training in Oklahoma

Two US airmen were killed in an aircraft accident at Vance Air Force base in Oklahoma, the base said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Two US Air Force airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap ... today", the base said in the news release.

The accident occurred in the morning when the aircraft were performing a training mission, it added. The aircraft mishap involved two Air Force T-38 Talons, according to the release.

The Air Force did not reveal which type of aircraft were involved in the incident, but said an investigation team would fully probe the incident. The names of the killed airmen will be published after their families are notified, it added.

An emergency response group has reportedly arrived at the scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts

