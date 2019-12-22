Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman

22 December 2019 08:24 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said, referring to North Korea’s official name.

The call came after North Korea said the United States was trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year.

