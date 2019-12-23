Two in custody after 13 shot at house party in Chicago

23 December 2019 06:48 (UTC+04:00)

Two suspects are in custody after 13 people were shot, four of them in critical condition, at an overnight house party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, local police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fred Waller, who heads Chicago's police department's patrol bureau, said the shots were first fired inside a residence stemming from a dispute early Sunday morning.

When people started to escape to the streets, someone continued shooting at them from inside.

Four of the 13 wounded people are still in critical condition, Waller told reporters. The victims are between 16 and 48 years old.

Waller, who called it an "isolated incident," said they are questioning two suspects, and one of them was detained at the scene with a gun. The other was among the wounded and received treatment.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the incident as a "terrible tragedy" during a press conference outside a local hospital, where most of the victims were being treated.

She urged people knowing what happened inside the house to overcome fears and come forward with information.

"We can't normalize this kind of behavior and tragedy in this city," she told reporters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US decided to refrain from imposing tariffs on Brazilian steel – President Bolsonaro
World 21 December 04:44
Senior US Official Ford formally invites China to begin arms control talks
US 21 December 03:12
Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
US 20 December 21:30
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
US 20 December 04:41
Uzbekistan in top 10 countries by open data sources
Business 18 December 13:44
12 killed in prison shooting near Panama City
Other News 18 December 07:22
Latest
At least 9 dead, over 130 sick in Philippines after drinking spurious liquor
Other News 05:35
Egypt's ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention
Arab World 04:59
Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel: state media
Arab World 04:27
NZ volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 after another person dies
World 03:27
At least 1 soldier killed as Venezuelan opposition attacks military unit - Caracas
Other News 02:43
Syrian Government Army takes control of flashpoint Idlib village
Arab World 01:38
Car crash kills 19 in southern Mozambique
Other News 00:47
Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle a new migrant wave from Syria
Turkey 22 December 23:39
Croatian opposition candidate Milanovic leads in presidential vote
Europe 22 December 22:49