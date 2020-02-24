Jewish Community Center evacuated in New York over bomb threats
The Albany Jewish Community Center in New York has been evacuated and searched by police after it received bomb threats, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
The police, however, did not find any threat, but an FBI investigation into the incident is underway.
The center is expected to return to its normal schedule on Monday, the Albany JCC wrote on its Twitter.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican (PHOTO)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly of Pakistan adopts resolution on reaffirming respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal (Photo)
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Pope Francis in Vatican (PHOTO)
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important