U.S. senators make progress toward voting on $2 trillion coronavirus bill

A last-minute obstacle to passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill in the U.S. Senate was in the process of being resolved and would likely clear the way for prompt approval of the measure, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Graham is one of a handful of Republican senators who raised objections to an unemployment compensation provision in the bill. The Senate will vote on the Republicans’ amendment to change the provision — a vote that likely will fail, Graham said, allowing a vote on passage of the legislation as written.