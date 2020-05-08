Abe, Trump agree to cooperate on steps to fight coronavirus
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed to cooperate closely on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the development of drugs and vaccines, Japan’s top government spokesman said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Abe and Trump held talks by phone for about 45 minutes from around 10:00 a.m. (GMT+4), Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.
“Two leaders exchanged views on each country’s COVID-19 situation, steps to prevent further spread of the virus, development of medicine and vaccines and measures for reopening the economies,” Suga told a regular news conference.
“They agreed to continue their tight cooperation.”
