Trump says U.S. needs stronger police, promises better training
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday after weeks of protests against police brutality and racism that his administration would invest more in police training and take measures to increase access to capital for small businesses in minority communities, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The United States needs stronger police forces and cannot make progress by labeling millions of Americans racist, Trump said at an event in a Dallas church.
