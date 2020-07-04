4 injured in shooting at shopping mall in U.S. Alabama

Four people were injured in a shooting on Friday afternoon at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in a suburb of Birmingham, southern U.S. state of Alabama, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police responded after receiving multiple calls of shots fired near the food court around 3:18 p.m. local time, Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

"Scene is contained. Still gathering information. Unknown victims & injuries," Hoover Police Department said on Twitter.