Harley books $75 million in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations
U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about$169 million in 2020.
