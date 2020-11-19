Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement

US 19 November 2020 20:09 (UTC+04:00)
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Trend reports citing Reutres.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
No building left intact in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from Armenia's occupation (PHOTO)
No building left intact in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from Armenia's occupation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani troops destroy Armenian military equipment in Fuzuli (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani troops destroy Armenian military equipment in Fuzuli (PHOTO)
Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM
Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM
Loading Bars
Latest
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement US 20:09
Azerbaijan clearing Fuzuli district of mines - executive power Society 19:45
Georgia makes decision on mortgage subsidy program for 2021 Business 19:44
EU allows import of pet food from Georgia Business 19:27
Armenians completely destroy cemetery in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 19:19
No building left intact in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from Armenia's occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:18
Georgia approves state program to support foreign investment projects Business 19:00
Azerbaijani troops destroy Armenian military equipment in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:40
Georgia reveals number of cattle exported to Azerbaijan Business 18:39
Georgia and Azerbaijan increase tea imports Business 18:37
Kazakhstan improving railway transportation quality Transport 18:02
Volume of building materials imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan disclosed Business 17:52
Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:30
Azerbaijani tobacco growers harvesting bountiful crop - agriculture ministry Economy 17:21
Volume of fruit exports from Turkmenistan to EAEU countries published Business 17:19
Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:15
Geostat reveals volume of natural gas imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:11
KAZ Minerals looks to postpone court hearing on acquisition Business 17:10
Azerbaijan reveals details on allowed activities during tightened quarantine Society 16:56
New special purpose vehicles delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Society 16:53
French Le Monde publishes news about Azerbaijani refugees Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:48
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Georgia Business 16:47
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan declines Business 16:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals data on loans for energy sector Finance 16:43
Azerbaijani government agencies' interest in consulting services growing despite pandemic Finance 16:34
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan's agricultural sector edges up Finance 16:27
Iranian minister talks freeway development Transport 16:23
Iran plans to launch air taxis Business 16:20
Iran's airports to provide services to private aircraft Transport 16:12
Kazakhstan, Belgium trade surges despite COVID-19 Business 16:10
World’s domestic natural gas consumption near 4 trillion cubic meters Oil&Gas 16:09
Iran to launch multiple infrastructure projects Transport 16:06
Kazakhstan's export value to Spain down twofold Business 16:01
Georgia talks infrastructure works in Batumi International Airport Construction 16:00
Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey construction of production complex Tenders 15:57
Skyup airlines to launch Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv Charter flights in December Transport 15:55
After five days of Azerbaijan's counter-offensive, 1,500 Armenian servicemen deserted Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Azerbaijan continues to increase gas production Oil&Gas 15:49
World LNG exports in GECF estimates Oil&Gas 15:46
Russian peacekeepers to focus on preservation of cultural sites in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:44
Azerbaijan reveals list of newly applied restrictions amid tightened quarantine Society 15:40
TABIB refutes info regarding wounded military servicemen treated in Shirvan hospital Society 15:38
New drilling company registered in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan confirms 1,354 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:21
Vaccine to be used in Azerbaijan no earlier than April 2021 – TABIB department director Society 15:15
Isolation - most effective way to fight coronavirus - TABIB Society 15:12
Georgia reveals volume of domestic exports Business 15:10
Significant number of Georgian companies to receive VAT returns automatically Business 15:01
Azerbaijan undertaking efforts on importing vaccine against COVID-19 Society 14:59
Self-medication for coronavirus at home - dangerous trend - aide to Azerbaijani president Society 14:58
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil production from ACG and Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijan taking important measures to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals - Assistant to president Society 14:48
Upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan causes great concern - aide to president Society 14:47
Azerbaijan starts urban planning process to reconstruct Fuzuli - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 19 Society 14:40
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price climbs Finance 14:39
Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position Society 14:38
Another low-cost airline to appear on Georgian market Transport 14:34
Azerbaijani private enterprises recommended limiting number of employees Society 14:31
Iran's Gilan Province boosts olive exports Business 14:28
Azerbaijan says wearing face masks to become mandatory in open, closed areas Society 14:27
Kazakhstan reveals oil production, economic growth forecasts for 2021-2025 Oil&Gas 14:25
Azerbaijan issues new restrictions amid growing number of COVID-19 infections Society 14:25
Iran discloses number peopled to be employed in Zanjan Province Finance 14:16
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holding briefing - LIVE Society 14:15
Senators return bill on budget for 2021-2023 to Kazakh parliament Finance 14:13
COVID-19 infections most often occur at funerals - TABIB Society 14:11
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro not to work till Dec. 28 Society 14:10
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 14:09
Georgia to remain partially closed for regular flights until 2021 Transport 14:08
Kazakhstan reveals data on latest raw cotton harvesting Business 13:55
Azerbaijan reveals oil production data Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijani state company becomes member of European postal association ICT 13:53
Free Trade Agreement between EU and Georgia creates new opportunities Business 13:49
Georgian Global Autoimport replaces Armenian market with Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Polish Business 13:45
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 13:41
Natural gas exports worldwide rise by almost 180 bcm over ten years Oil&Gas 13:41
Azerbaijani oil price increases Finance 13:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses funds bought by banks at foreign exchange auction Finance 13:37
Central Bank of Iran to issue interest-free loans to families Finance 13:36
Azerbaijan unveils share of communication & transport sector's lending in foreign currency Finance 13:28
Marketed gas production of GECF countries since 2010 Oil&Gas 13:13
FAO talks objective of series of webinars with Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Uzbekistan reveals data on foreign currency sold by country's citizens to banks Uzbekistan 13:00
AZAL urges passengers to buy tickets for Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route only via its call center Economy 12:59
Future investments into Iran’s Khuzestan Province to increase Finance 12:56
External merchandise trade down in Georgia Business 12:54
Georgia reports 3,697 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:48
New petrochemical plant to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 12:39
Unemployment rate in Georgia increases Business 12:37
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 12:28
Oil prices mixed as surging COVID-19 cases outweigh vaccine optimism Oil&Gas 12:28
Journalists in liberated Fuzuli shown 'Tochka-U' missile wreckage - results of Armenian attacks (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:25
World’s historical natural gas gross production Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijan has low death rate from coronavirus - chief infectologist Society 12:13
Georgia to start tourism recovery in 2021 Tourism 12:11
World’s proven natural gas reserves in GECF estimates Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijan raises lending to industrial, production sectors Finance 11:56
Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia Business 11:54
Implementation of SDGs to help achieve Turkmenistan’s environmental objectives - FAO Business 11:54
All news