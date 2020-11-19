Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Trend reports citing Reutres.
“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.
Latest
Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan taking important measures to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals - Assistant to president
Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position
Journalists in liberated Fuzuli shown 'Tochka-U' missile wreckage - results of Armenian attacks (PHOTO/VIDEO)