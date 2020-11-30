Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech

US 30 November 2020 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech

U.S. tech giants Amazon and Apple have not signed up to a new French initiative to get global tech companies to publicly commit to principles including paying their fair share of taxes, government officials said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought for the past three years to cajole tech giants into collaborating with governments on a series of global challenges such as fighting hate speech online, preserving privacy or contributing to state coffers.

Amid a public outcry about technology groups’ good fortunes during the coronavirus pandemic this year, Macron’s advisers said on Monday that the president had asked tech companies to sign up to a new initiative called “Tech for Good Call” underlining principles for the post-COVID world.

The French government released a list of 75 executives of tech companies that had signed up to the initiative so far, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Apple and Amazon were notably absent from the list.

Apple declined to comment, but French officials said talks with the group were ongoing and they could still join the initiative, details of which will be published officially by Tuesday. A representative for Amazon, which French officials said had declined to join the initiative, did not return a request for comment.

“The goal is also to... observe objectively those who decide to play ball and align their interest with individuals and societies and those who stay out of this joint movement,” a presidential adviser told a press briefing.

Leading tech executives such as Facebook’s Zuckerberg attended the so-called “Tech for Good” summit hosted by the French president at the Elysee Palace in 2018, which gave birth to working groups on issues that have become sources of tension between governments and “Big Tech”.

The new initiative is not legally binding, but French officials said Macron will use it as a tool to influence upcoming negotiations at global forums on regulating Big Tech.

The U.S. and European governments have clashed over the issue of taxing Big Tech during talks at the OECD.

Signatories to the “Tech for Good Call” commit to “contribute fairly to the taxes in countries where (they) operate”; prevent the dissemination of “child sexual abuse material, terrorist or extreme violence online contents”; and “support the ecological transition”, among other things.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek currency rates for November 30
Uzbek currency rates for November 30
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro to engage testing services through tender Economy 17:50
Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail Armenia 17:48
Iran can increase exports through processing industries – economist Business 17:47
Iran hopes to see Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce headquarters open in Kabul Business 17:43
GM, Nikola announce reworked, smaller deal focused on supplying fuel-cell systems US 17:41
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency discloses volume of startup projects ICT 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:35
Uzbek textile products mostly imported by Russia Business 17:35
Uzbek currency rates for November 30 Finance 17:34
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Spain greatly improves Business 17:32
Azerbaijan increases value of year-on-year export to Kazakhstan Business 17:30
SecGen of Iraqi Council of Representatives sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 17:30
Azerbaijan reports 2,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,226 recoveries Society 17:28
Azerbaijani 'Barda' ferry ship repaired and put into operation Transport 17:26
Argentine companies to cooperate with Azerbaijan’s Azexport website and Digital Shopping Hub Business 17:20
Uzbek Ministry of Finance forecasts increase of public debt Finance 17:13
Swiss Investment Company to issue bonds in Uzbek national currency Finance 17:12
Georgia purchases 10 new high flow oxygen generators from Turkey Business 17:11
Iran hopes for economic revival of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice President Jahangiri Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:11
JCPOA to holding meeting in Vienna Nuclear Program 17:07
Excise tax on import of commodity items to be abolished in Uzbekistan Finance 17:04
Income from pine-cone exports up in Georgia Business 17:03
Azerbaijan reveals data on loans issued to farmers over 11M2020 Economy 16:59
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting Other News 16:58
Amazon, Apple stay away from new French initiative to set principles for Big Tech US 16:43
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 16:42
Azerbaijan's ANAMA discloses total number of civilian casualties from mines Society 16:42
Development Bank of Kazakhstan eyeing support of mining, metallurgical projects Business 16:41
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of tires in Turkmenistan Tenders 16:39
Georgia reveals top five insurance companies due to paid claims Finance 16:35
Cemeteries destroyed, mosques used as cowsheds in Karabakh - renowned French photographer (PHOTOS) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:32
Baku Transport Agency, ARIS LLC sign tender contract ICT 16:31
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office urges not to visit lands liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Society 16:22
STAR refinery's crude oil imports rise y-o-y Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund says will complete 2020 with profit Finance 16:17
Russia's Rostelecom working on inter-operator cooperation with Turkmenistan ICT 16:16
Capitalization remains strength of Georgian Basisbank Finance 16:13
Hungarian TUNGSRAM GROUP to launch production of LED street lighting in Kazakhstan Business 16:07
Azerbaijani agency unveils number of munitions found since Sept.27 Society 16:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise Finance 16:00
Azerbaijan to commission road connecting Tartar and Sugovushan in coming days - ANAMA (PHOTO) Society 15:51
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 15:49
Carlsberg Azerbaijan and AzərŞəkər signed a memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO) Business 15:46
S&P Global to buy IHS Markit in deal valued at $44 billion US 15:45
Azerbaijan reveals number of civilians dead, following recent Armenian aggression Politics 15:45
Uzbekistan slightly reduces import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:40
Demining of territory for future road to liberated Shusha kicked off - ANAMA Society 15:39
Creation of concept for audit development in Azerbaijan for 2021-2030 nearing completion Business 15:37
Iran's POMC launches its first compressor Oil&Gas 15:27
Turkey continues to raise trade turnover with Azerbaijan Business 15:25
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG nears 194 million barrels Oil&Gas 15:18
Baku Metro switches to modern train control systems Transport 15:16
Visits of citizens to liberated Azerbaijani territories still dangerous - ANAMA Society 15:16
Malaysia ready to assist in promotion of pilgrim tourism in Uzbekistan Tourism 15:13
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 data on plastic cards revealed Finance 15:12
Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves increased – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:10
Time deposits value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 15:09
Iran's total rail transit up Transport 15:08
Turkmenistan's oil reserves remain stable for several years – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:08
Iran doubles budget for defense research projects Business 15:07
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 14:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 14:57
CNG can easily be used instead of gasoline in Iran Oil&Gas 14:51
Chabahar - first Iranian port to attract foreign operators - PMO Transport 14:49
Georgia decreases mobilizing funds in tax revenue Finance 14:41
Russia increases ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 14:41
New apartments to be added to Azerbaijan's mortgage fund base Business 14:37
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's South Khorasan Province up Finance 14:30
Georgia sees decrease in estimated real GDP Business 14:25
Dynamics of Azerbaijan’s oil production since 2000 Oil&Gas 14:20
Iran's Central Bank announces number of exchanged checks Finance 14:03
Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say Arab World 14:00
Azerbaijan to assign 'stars' to hotels given level of COVID-19 pandemic-related security Tourism 13:56
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Adana Airport lowers in 10M2020 Turkey 13:41
Iran reveals exports of mining products Finance 13:37
Eni’s analysis on Azerbaijan’s oil reserves Oil&Gas 13:36
Value of Iran's trade turnover with Syria announced Business 13:26
Value of Turkish chemical products exported to Turkmenistan up Turkey 13:26
OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts or gradually raising output Oil&Gas 13:19
World oil reserves in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijani credit guarantee fund reveals data on issued loans by its agent banks Finance 13:13
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund revealed Finance 13:05
Uzbekistan to introduce monitoring system for seismic geodynamic processes at oil & gas fields Oil&Gas 13:05
Amount of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia Georgia 12:58
OSCE shares experience in risk management of oil and gas infrastructure with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:58
Swiss bank to invest in modernization and technical equipment of UzAuto Motors Transport 12:55
Expenses grow on construction of enterprises in Irans' Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 12:55
Kazakhstan eyes launching production of plastic tractor spares Business 12:40
Iran unveils details of exports from Mazandaran Province Business 12:34
Azerbaijani MP talks creation of municipalities in liberated territories Politics 12:32
Long-term loans for construction sector in Azerbaijan increase Finance 12:25
Hungarian-Uzbek investment projects to be implemented in food, agricultural sectors Construction 12:22
Operating profit to regulatory risk-weighted asset of Halyk Bank Georgia down Business 12:17
Update on construction of Tebinbulak mining, metallurgical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Israel increases imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 12:16
Romania ramps up ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 12:15
Iran declares details of exports via South Khorasan Province Business 12:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals last deposit auction's results Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan, Israel trade down nearly twofold amid COVID-19 Business 11:51
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 9th anniversary Society 11:51
All news