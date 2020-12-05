U.S. sets record of 227,885 COVID-19 cases in one day: Johns Hopkins University
The United States registered 227,885 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, breaking the record of daily new cases for the second day in a row, according to Johns Hopkins Unversity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The previous record was registered on Friday, with 225,201 new cases were reported.
Latest
Armenians destroyed all historical, religious items in churches of Azerbaijan - Albano-Udi Orthodox community
Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers and Baku Olympic Stadium illuminated with Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)
Iran's next years budget unlikely to improve economy - Head of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission