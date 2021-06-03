U.S. designates Bulgarian individuals, entities over corruption

The United States designated six Bulgarian individuals and dozens of entities over alleged corruption, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that it had sanctioned three Bulgarian individuals and their 64 entities "for their extensive roles in corruption in Bulgaria."

The individuals on the Treasury's blacklist include businessman Vassil Kroumov Bojkov, former member of parliament Delyan Slavchev Peevski, and government official Ilko Dimitrov Zhelyazkov.

In a separate statement, the State Department said it also designated Peevski, Zhelyazkov, as well as former Bulgarian officials Alexander Manolev, Petar Haralampiev, and Krasimir Tomov due to "their involvement in significant corruption," barring them and their immediate families from entering the United States.