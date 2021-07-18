At least 4 shot outside stadium in U.S. capital

At least four people were shot outside the Nationals Park in the U.S. capital, police said, suspending a baseball game between San Diego and Washington, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) said in a tweet shortly afterward that it was "responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."

The MPDC said later in an update that two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The game was eventually suspended as a result of the incident, police said.