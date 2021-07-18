At least 4 shot outside stadium in U.S. capital
At least four people were shot outside the Nationals Park in the U.S. capital, police said, suspending a baseball game between San Diego and Washington, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) said in a tweet shortly afterward that it was "responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."
The MPDC said later in an update that two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.
The game was eventually suspended as a result of the incident, police said.
Latest
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)