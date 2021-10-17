1 deputy killed, 2 injured in "ambush shooting" in U.S. Texas

A deputy constable was killed and two others injured in an "ambush shooting" on Saturday outside of a bar in Houston, the largest city in southern central U.S. state Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said the deputies were working an extra shift at the bar when they heard a disturbance outside around 2:15 a.m. local time on Saturday.

"It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said, "They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect ... when they were ambushed."

One of the injured was shot in the back and the other was shot in the foot, Constable Mark Herman said at a news conference. Both underwent surgery.

The suspect is believed to have shot the officers with a rifle, according to a NBC News report.