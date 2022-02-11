US President Joe Biden says American citizens should leave Ukraine now
US President Joe Biden has said American citizens should leave Ukraine immediately, Trend reports citing Sky News.
Speaking to NBC News, Biden added that he will not send troops to rescue US nationals from Ukraine if Russia invades.
He added: "We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world."
"It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly."
When asked if there was a scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue Americans fleeing Ukraine, he replied: "There's not.
"That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.
"We're in a very different world than we've ever been."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan establishes special department to ensure medical needs of war disabled, families of martyrs of Second Karabakh War
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA
Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts