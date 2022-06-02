At least 3 dead, multiple people injured in shooting at Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office: Police

At least three people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, according to police, Trend reports citing ABC News.

Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.

When police entered the building, they found multiple people shot.

"Officers immediately rushed to the second floor where the shooting was taking place, when they got there they found a few people had been shot, a couple were dead at that time," Meulenberg told ABC News. "We also found at that time who believe and still believe to the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him."

Tulsa PD said the shooter is dead. It's unclear if he was shot by police, Meulenberg said.