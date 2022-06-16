The US Federal Reserve raises rate 0.75 percentage point

The US Federal Reserve approved the largest interest rate increase since 1994 and signaled it would continue lifting rates this year at the most rapid pace in decades as it races to slow the economy and combat inflation that is running at a 40-year high, Trend reports The Wall Street Journal.

Officials agreed to a 0.75-percentage-point rate rise at their two-day policy meeting that concluded Wednesday, which will increase the Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%.

Stocks soared and U.S. government bonds rallied after the Fed's announcement.