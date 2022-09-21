Fed issues another jumbo increase taking rates to 3.25%

The Federal Reserve has issued another super-sized increase to interest rates, deepening the risks of a sharp economic downturn and job losses, Trend reports citing Daily Mail.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the US central bank raised its policy rate by 75 basis points for the third time, to a range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed is attempting to cool down the economy in order to tame rampant inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 8.3 percent -- but as interest rates climb, the path to a so-called 'soft landing' for the economy is narrowing.