US, Canadian military aircraft with armor vehicles land in Haiti — US State Department

Military aircraft of the US and Canada arrived in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, and delivered security equipment for the national police, governments of the US and Canada said in their joint statement posted on the website of the US Department of the State on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Today, U.S. and Canadian military aircraft arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to transfer vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles, and supplies to the Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP). The delivery of the equipment was part of a joint operation involving U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft," the statement says.

Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry approached earlier the international community with a request for help in countering armed gangs and the humanitarian crisis experienced in the country.