US House speaker not elected on first ballot, for the first time in 100 years

The speaker of the US House of Representatives has not been elected in the first round, for the first time in 100 years, as Republican Kevin McCarthy could not get enough votes on the first ballot, according to a livestream on the C-Span television, Trend reports citing TASS.

Three candidates are nominated for speaker of the House of Representatives. Among them are Republicans Kevin McCarthy of California and Andy Biggs of Arizona, as Democrats have selected Hakeem Jeffries. McCarthy failed to win a majority among Republicans. The US media outlets reported earlier that he had to offer significant concessions in an attempt to persuade lawmakers to support him.

The most recent situation when the House speaker could not be elected on the first ballot occurred 100 years ago - in 1923.