Derailed train cars in Ohio drained of toxic chemical amid mass evacuation

Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, began with a single explosion, as was anticipated, followed by a steady incineration of the remaining cargo, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

"That controlled release was the one explosion," she told Reuters by telephone. "It went as planned. It seemed to be a successful incident."