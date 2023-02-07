Derailed train cars in Ohio drained of toxic chemical amid mass evacuation

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
7 February 2023
Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, began with a single explosion, as was anticipated, followed by a steady incineration of the remaining cargo, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

"That controlled release was the one explosion," she told Reuters by telephone. "It went as planned. It seemed to be a successful incident."

