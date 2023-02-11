Biden to visit Poland on February 20-22 — White House

US President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, where he will meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, as well as the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia), White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"From February 20th - 22nd, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Poland. He will meet with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to discuss our bilateral cooperation as well as our collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO’s deterrence," the spokeswoman said. "He will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the Alliance".