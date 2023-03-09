Biden budget plan would cut US deficit by $3 trillion in decade: White House

US President Joe Biden will unveil a proposed budget on Thursday that would reduce the US national deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade, in part by raising taxes, the White House said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The budget plan “will cut the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The plan would rely in part on raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations -- something Republicans in Congress are not expected to authorize.

The $3 trillion figure is far higher than the previous goal set by Biden of $2 trillion.

However, Congress, not the White House, controls federal spending, making the budget largely an aspirational political platform ahead of 2024 presidential elections, in which Biden is expected to seek a second term.

“The president wants to lay out in a transparent way to the American people the way he sees us moving forward,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden’s plan will raise pressure on Republicans who have said they are preparing their own alternative budget plan that would focus on spending cuts, not tax increases.

Jean-Pierre said Biden’s plan will seek to make “the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share, without raising taxes on Americans” earning less than $400,000 a year.

The Republicans, however, will add to the deficit “with handouts to the rich, big corporations and special interest groups,” she said.