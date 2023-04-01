Tornadoes hit Arkansas, causing "catastrophic" damage

At least two tornadoes battered parts of the southern U.S. state of Arkansas Friday afternoon, causing "catastrophic" damage in the state's capital city Little Rock, according to the U.S. National Weather Service, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At least one person was hospitalized in critical condition after severe storms moved through central Arkansas, said the Office of Emergency Management in Pulaski County, which includes Little Rock.

Large trees were uprooted, rooftops smashed, buildings severely damaged, and even 18-wheelers blown over, according to images posted online.

Members of the Little Rock National Weather Service were also forced to evacuate.

Authorities estimated there were at least 600 injuries so far, and Little Rock police were transporting people to hospitals as there were not enough ambulances to respond, according to local media outlet KTHV.