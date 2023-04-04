Trump demands Alvin Bragg ‘indict himself’ day before he’s set to be arraigned

The night before his arraignment, Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling on him to “INDICT HIMSELF” and “resign” because – Trump claims – he leaked information about the former president’s indictment, Trend reports citing Mediaite.

Trump took to Truth Social to post the following Monday night:

Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!

In a subsequent post, he added:

D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!

Trump did not give the name of the “reporter” who received the alleged leaks.

The former president arrived in Manhattan on Monday to a small band of well-wishers outside Trump Tower. He is set to turn himself into the D.A.’s office on Tuesday to reportedly face charges relating to business fraud. At least some of the charges stem from a 2016 hush money payment to an adult film star with whom he allegedly had an affair.

Trump had warned of “potential death and destruction” if he were indicted. One Republican planning to be in Manhattan for the arraignment is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), prompting the mayor to issue a warning to Trump supporters to “control yourselves.”

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, has stated she’s coming to town,” Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”