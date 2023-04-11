Chicago to host 2024 U.S. Democratic National Convention

The U.S. Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Tuesday that Chicago, Illinois, will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The event, where the Democratic Party's delegates will formally nominate their presidential candidate, will take place at the United Center from Aug. 19 to 22 next year.

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18 next year for their 2024 national convention.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Monday that he plans on running for reelection in 2024 but his team is not prepared to announce it yet.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his bid in November last year for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.