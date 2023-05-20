US court remands Pentagon leak suspect in custody

A judge in Boston, Massachusetts, ruled on Friday that Air National guardsman Jack Douglas Teixeira who leaked secret Pentagon documents earlier this year should remain in custody until trial, the Wall Street Journal said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy denied bail to 21-year-old Teixeira.

Teixeira was arrested on April 13 on suspicion of divulging classified documents. US news media reported that he was the leader of the Thug Shaker Central group on Discord, the online platform that was allegedly used to leak the classified Pentagon documents to the Internet.

On April 14, he was charged with two counts of related to retaining and distributing classified and national defense information. The first one is punishable with up to five years in prison, the second - with up to ten years.