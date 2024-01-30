Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

Options for response to attack on US troops in Jordan being considered - White House

US Materials 30 January 2024 06:39 (UTC +04:00)
Options for response to attack on US troops in Jordan being considered - White House

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. US President Joe Biden is considering options in connection with attacks on US troops in Jordan, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby said, Trend reports.

“As the US leader said, we will respond in accordance with our schedule and at a time convenient for us,” he said.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed condolences over the death of three American soldiers as a result of a drone attack on a base in Jordan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more