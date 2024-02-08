Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

Blinken discusses military operation in Gaza with Israeli Defense Minister

US Materials 8 February 2024 08:20 (UTC +04:00)
Blinken discusses military operation in Gaza with Israeli Defense Minister

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the progress of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip with the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State Yoav Galant, the press service of the State Department said, Trend reports.

According to the information, Blinken expressed the need to take all possible measures to protect the civilian population of the Gaza Strip. He also discussed the prospects for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

In addition, Blinken supported the idea of ​​creating a full-fledged Palestinian state and providing security guarantees to Israel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more