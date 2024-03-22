New agreement between Israel and Hamas can be reached - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The gap between the positions of Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in ceasefire negotiations is narrowing, allowing a new ceasefire agreement to be reached in the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Trend reports.

"The gap is closing and we will continue to push for agreements in Doha... It will be difficult to achieve, but I believe it is possible," he added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.