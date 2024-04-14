US to support Israel’s defense against Iran - White House

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
US Materials 14 April 2024 00:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The US will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran, said NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, Trend reports.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” the statement reads.

Will be updated

