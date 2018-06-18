Armenian Foreign Ministry tears mask off Jagland

18 June 2018 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

Thorbjørn Jagland, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), has always had a pro-Armenian stance and a biased attitude towards Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told Trend June 18.

He was commenting on the statement made by the press secretary of Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan about the allegedly possible suspension of Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe.

Hajiyev noted that thanks to the press secretary of Armenian Foreign Ministry, the general public learned about what everyone knew about Jagland on the sidelines of the Council of Europe.

"It seems that the Secretary General of the Council of Europe has authorized the Armenian Foreign Ministry to speak on his behalf. Finally, all masks fell down," Hajiyev said.

Earlier, Armenian media quoted Tigran Balayan as saying that Jagland has allegedly initiated suspension of Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe. At the same time, Balayan noted that “this is quite a long-term process." However, Balayan didn’t explain about which process he was talking about.

@FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Pashinyan's visit to occupied territories of Azerbaijan - call to war
Politics 17 June 08:57
Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure
Politics 7 June 14:00
Distortion of Russian Foreign Ministry representative’s remarks is incomprehensible
Politics 3 June 00:59
Foreign ministry: Azerbaijan ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia
Politics 31 May 16:19
Armenia's statements on settlement of Karabakh conflict "only by peaceful means” - utter absurdity
Politics 20 May 17:33
High time for Armenia to change same old song: Hajiyev
Commentary 17 May 15:51
Armenia continues illegal actions in occupied Lachin: Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 May 14:46
Everyone must know that Azerbaijan's patience has its limits - Foreign Ministry
Politics 16 May 22:19
Azerbaijan urges France to take tough measures against illegal visits to occupied lands
Politics 11 May 18:06
Azerbaijan hopes new political leadership of Armenia not to repeat mistakes of predecessors
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 May 22:25
Azerbaijan joins committee meeting of UN General Assembly in New York
Politics 1 May 15:56
Jagland: Cultural, sporting events create opportunity to bring countries, peoples closer
Politics 24 April 19:28
Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement - another fiction
Politics 30 March 00:08
Thorbjorn Jagland: Turkey belongs to Europe, which would suffer without Turkey
Turkey 17 February 11:30
Armenia must understand that occupation not a solution: Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 February 18:56
Azerbaijan accuses CoE of holding soft position towards Armenia
Politics 22 January 19:55
Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict - Foreign Ministry
Politics 7 December 2017 08:52
Next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to be held in January 2018 - Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry
Politics 7 December 2017 01:59