Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack

5 August 2019 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Egyptian government in connection with the terrorist attack in Cairo, Trend reports citing the ministry’s Twitter page.

“We present our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the car bomb explosion in Cairo and wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the terror act. Azerbaijan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the ministry said.

