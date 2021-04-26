Mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi injures several locals (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Despite the repeated warnings, some citizens, unfortunately, are still trying to enter the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, bypassing the checkpoints, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on April 26.

Residents of Aghjabadi districts - Shahin Verdiyev and brothers Aydin Guliyev and Firdovsi Guliyev, when trying to enter the liberated territories by a side road, bypassing checkpoints, suffered as a result of the mine explosion.

As a result of the explosion, Shahin Verdiyev died on the spot while wounded Aydin Guliyev and Firdovsi Guliyev were taken to the Aghjabadi district central hospital.

An investigation team consisting of prosecutors and police officers immediately went to the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the late Shahin Verdiyev, while trying to enter the liberated territories on March 30, was detained by police officers and upon the decision of the Aghdam district court he was arrested for 16 days upon administrative procedure.

The Interior Ministry called on citizens to draw conclusions from such cases, not to make illegal trips to the liberated territories, endangering their lives and health.