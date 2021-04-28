WHO to develop roadmap for digitalization of healthcare in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has done a large amount of digital work in Azerbaijan and applied artificial intelligence in the field of medicine, Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the remark during the online event entitled “Artificial Intelligence for Digital Governance Conference & Data Competition Confirmation”, organized by the Electronic Government Development Center of Azerbaijan.

According to the WHO representative, plans are being developed to attract investments in the healthcare sector of Azerbaijan and a roadmap for the digitalization of this area is being prepared.

Harmanci stressed that the process of vaccinating citizens against coronavirus infection continues in Azerbaijan and work is underway to provide the country with additional doses of vaccine.

