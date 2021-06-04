Winners of Formula 2 qualifying round within Azerbaijan Grand Prix announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The winners of the Formula 2 qualifying round within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been announced, Trend reports.
Liam Lawson from Hitech Grand Prix became the first, Yuri Vips from the same team qualified second, and Oscar Piastri from Prema Racing showed the third result.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.
